Japan June real wages rise at fastest pace since 1997

Japanese workers' inflation-adjusted real wages rose 2.8% Y/Y in June at the fastest pace in more than 21 years, fueled by an increase in summer bonuses, government data showed, in an encouraging sign that consumer spending and inflation will pick up.

The data should be encouraging to the Bank of Japan as it struggles to accelerate inflation to its 2 percent target despite more than five years of massive monetary stimulus.

Overtime pay, a barometer of strength in corporate activity, rose an annual 3.5% in June versus a revised 2.0% increase in May.

