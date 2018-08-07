Goldman Sachs to move dozens of jobs from NYC to Utah: Business Insider

Goldman Sachs (GS +1.1% ) is planning to move dozens of compliance jobs out of high-rent New York City to more affordable Salt Lake City, UT, to cut costs, Business Insider reports, citing people who have been briefed on the plans.

Employees have not yet been told if their jobs are affected; an announcement may come as early as September, the people said.Those affected will be given the chance to move or to apply for other jobs in New York.

The move is the latest in a longer-term plan to move back-office staff to lower-cost regions. In a November 2017 presentation, Goldman said about 30% of the company's headcount is based in lower-cost cities such as Salt Lake City.