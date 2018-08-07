AbbVie and Enanta down on loss of preferred status in HCV with Express Scripts

AbbVie (ABBV -3% ) and collaboration partner Enanta Pharmaceuticals (ENTA -8.9% ) are down in apparent response to the news that PBM Express Scripts (ESRX +1.5% ) has dropped HCV med MAVYRET (glecaprevir/pibrentasvir) from its formulary in favor of Merck's (MRK +0.4% ) ZEPATIER (elbasvir/grazoprevir) and Gilead Sciences' (GILD) HARVONI (ledipasvir/sofosbuvir), EPCLUSA (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir) and VOSEVI (sofosbuvir/velpatasvir). The action will take effect in 2019.

ESRX will also drop Sanofi's (SNY +0.8% ) hemophilia med Eloctate.

The company says its decisions are not based solely on rebates, preferring drugs with lower prices.

Competitor CVS Health plans to drop 23 drugs next year while adding back four that were excluded this year.