Air Transport Services slides 7% post Q2 results

Air Transport Services (ATSG -7% ) reports Q2 revenue decrease of 19.6% Y/Y to $203.6M.

Segment revenue: Cargo Aircraft Management $54.4M (+10% Y/Y); ACMI Services $119.6M (+7% Y/Y); MRO Services $45.8M (-31% Y/Y) & Other activities $19.7M (-9% Y/Y).

Adj. EBITDA margin increased 887 bps to 34.2%.

During H1, capital spending was $150.8M (+4.5% Y/Y).

“We are uniquely positioned with our assets and complementary services for another great year in 2018 and even better results in 2019.” said Joe Hete, President and CEO of ATSG.

2018 Outlook: Adj. EBITDA of $310M; Capex of $300M.

