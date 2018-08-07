Rockwell Medical up 8% on settlement with former execs

Thinly traded micro cap Rockwell Medical (RMTI +8% ) is up on average volume. Shares have rallied over 16% in two days.

This morning, the company announced a settlement with former executives/board members Rob Chioni, Thomas Klema, Ron Boyd and Patrick Bagley. The company sued the men in July over alleged self-enrichment and poor corporate governance.

All parties have agreed to release all claims from one another. Chioni and Boyd have resigned from the board. The lawsuit in federal court will be dismissed with prejudice and without cost to any party. The former executives agreed to not directly or indirectly participate in the management of RMTI for ~five years.

RMTI will pay the five men an aggregate of $1.5M, $750K upfront and $83.3K per month for nine months. Mr. Boyd will receive an additional $30K upon signing the Settlement Agreement.

All remaining unvested stock options will be vested on an accelerated basis, to be exercised no later than May 24, 2020.

Chioni and Klema agreed to forfeit 313.6K unvested common shares that were issued in March 2017 as a performance-based award.