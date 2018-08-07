Aegon to divest last block of U.S. life reinsurance business

Aegon (AEG +0.6% ) agrees to divest the last substantial block of its life reinsurance business to SCOR Global Life.

Under terms of the agreement Aegon's Transamerica life subsidiaries will reinsure about $700M of liabilities through SCOR Global Life.

Transamerica divested the majority of its reinsurance business to SCOR Global Life in 2011 and 2017.

Aegon sees a one-time benefit of about $50M on Transameria's capital position and a slightly positive effect on recurring capital generation.

It's also expected to result in a pretax IFRS loss of about $105M (EUR 90M) and will be reported in "other charges" in H2 results.

Future underlying earnings won't be affected by the deal as the earnings of the block of reinsurance business are part of run-off businesses, which aren't included in underlying earnings before tax.

Source: Press Release

