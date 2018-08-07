Tesla holds gain as Musk tweets '420' again

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is up 6.88% and traded as high as $371.15 as traders remain puzzled by CEO Elon Musk's tweet on taking the company private.

Musk tweeted 420 at a Fox Business reporter and the main Tesla corporate account a few minutes ago to add more intrigue.

Tesla hasn't responded yet to inquiries about the authenticity and meaning of the Musk tweet.

UPDATED with Musk's latest tweets: "I don’t have a controlling vote now & wouldn’t expect any shareholder to have one if we go private. I won’t be selling in either scenario." He also tweeted "Yes" to the idea of Tesla going private saving itself headaches similar to the Dell scenario.

