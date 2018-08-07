Hanmi Financial gets FDIC approval for SWNB Bancorp merger

Hanmi Financial (HAFC -0.3% ) gets regulatory approval from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to complete its pending acquisition of SWNB Bancorp.

Hanmi expects the transaction to close in late Q3 or early Q4.

It still needs final regulatory approval from the California Department of Business Oversight, which Hanmi expects soon.

The deal also requires SWNB stockholder approval; a special stockholders' meeting to vote on the transaction is set for Aug. 16, 2018.

Source: Press Release

