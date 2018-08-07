Warner Music sells rest of its Spotify holdings

Warner Music Group has sold the remainder of its holdings in Spotify (SPOT +0.4% ).

The company had sold 75% of its shares for about $400M in May, a month after the company's direct-listing IPO.

It's now sold the remaining 25% for $104M, and of the total proceeds, some $126M will be "credited to artist accounts on their June 30 royalty statements which are issued around the world in August and September," Variety notes from a WMG call.

Previously Sony sold half its shares for $750M.