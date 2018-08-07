Audentes down 10% after update on gene therapy AT132

Audentes Therapeutics (BOLD -9.5% ) slips on average volume after its Q2 report that included an update on its Phase 1/2 clinical trial, ASPIRO, evaluating gene therapy AT132 in patients with X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM).

Updated data includes week 24 assessments for Patient #3, specifically, a 41% increase in CHOP-INTEND score (measure of motor skills), a 170% increase in maximal inspiratory pressure and decreased ventilator support.

Patient #2 achieved ventilator independence.

Based upon positive findings from week 24 biopsies, the independent Data Monitoring Committee recommended continuing dose escalation in Cohort 2. Dosing at the higher dose of 3 x 3x1014 vg/kg will commence in the coming weeks.

No new serious adverse events have been reported since the last update in May.

Previously: Audentes reports positive results from study of AT132 in XLMTM; shares up 7% (May 16)