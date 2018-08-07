Financials  | On The Move

Mattress Firm travails could affect these shopping-center REITs the most

|By:, SA News Editor

Arcadia Realty (AKR -0.7%), Retail Properties of America (RPAI -1.6%), and DDR (DDR -1.5%) are retail-related REITS most exposed to Mattress Firm, which reportedly is considering filing for bankruptcy, Bloomberg reports, citing a note by Evercore ISI analyst Samir Khanal..

Arcadia has eight Mattress Firm stores, accounting for 1% of ABR; Retail Properties has 24 locations, also 1% of ABR; DDR has 36 wholly owned stores and 14 JVs (0.8% of ABR), Kimco (KIM -2.2%) has 65 sites (0.8%); Urban Edge (UE -1.7%) has 13 stores (0.8%), Brixmor (BRX -1.1%) has 41 owned leases (0.6%).

Affected shopping-center REITS may incorporate a higher credit-loss reserve for next year into outlook. Still, Mattress Firm stores are smaller, so even if they close, they'll be easier to backfill than bigger boxes.

Subscribe for full text news in your inbox