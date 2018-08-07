Mattress Firm travails could affect these shopping-center REITs the most

Arcadia Realty (AKR -0.7% ), Retail Properties of America (RPAI -1.6% ), and DDR (DDR -1.5% ) are retail-related REITS most exposed to Mattress Firm, which reportedly is considering filing for bankruptcy, Bloomberg reports, citing a note by Evercore ISI analyst Samir Khanal..

Arcadia has eight Mattress Firm stores, accounting for 1% of ABR; Retail Properties has 24 locations, also 1% of ABR; DDR has 36 wholly owned stores and 14 JVs (0.8% of ABR), Kimco (KIM -2.2% ) has 65 sites (0.8%); Urban Edge (UE -1.7% ) has 13 stores (0.8%), Brixmor (BRX -1.1% ) has 41 owned leases (0.6%).

Affected shopping-center REITS may incorporate a higher credit-loss reserve for next year into outlook. Still, Mattress Firm stores are smaller, so even if they close, they'll be easier to backfill than bigger boxes.