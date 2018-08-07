Five9 +24% on Q2, guidance beats; shares hit new 52-week high

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) gains 24.3% on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with revenue up 28% Y/Y. Shares hit a new 52-week high of $44.07 earlier in the day before pulling back to $43.56.

Upside Q3 outlook has revenue from $61M to $62M (consensus: $58.27M) and EPS from $0.08 to $0.10 (consensus: $0.06).

Raised upside FY18 guidance has revenue rom $244.5M to $246.5M (consensus: $237.57M; was: $235.8M to $238.8M) and EPS from $0.39 to $0.42 (consensus: $0.28; was: $0.25 to $0.30). Note that the estimates were raised on ASC 606 adoption.

Press release.

Analyst action: Needham raises its Five9 target from $38 to $45 and maintains a Buy rating.

Previously: Five9 beats by $0.07, beats on revenue (Aug. 6)