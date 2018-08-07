Tesla trading again: Live updates here

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were halted at 2:08 p.m. today following a series of tweets by Elon Musk on taking the company private. Live updates follow.

3:48 p.m. - Musk tweets that the only reason the go-private deal is not certain is that it’s contingent on a shareholder vote. It's another indication that funding is in place for the deal at $420 per share.

3:46 p.m. - Tesla resumes trading up 12.82% to $385.07.

3:37 p.m. - Musk's letter also indicates that there is no plan to merge Tesla and SpaceX. Musk envisions keeping his stake in Tesla at around 20%.

3:36 p.m. - Tesla shares will begin trading again at 3:45 p.m. Hang on.

3:32 p.m. - Tesla posts a letter sent to employees. Musk says he's considering taking the company private at $420 per share, although a final decision hasn't been made. "I would like to structure this so that all shareholders have a choice. Either they can stay investors in a private Tesla or they can be bought out at $420 per share, which is a 20% premium over the stock price following our Q2 earnings call (which had already increased by 16%). My hope is for all shareholders to remain, but if they prefer to be bought out, then this would enable that to happen at a nice premium," writes Musk.

3:21 p.m. - CNBC reports that none of the Wall Street banks it contacted were aware of any transaction or had committed to funding a leveraged buyout of Tesla.

3:14 p.m. - An interesting tidbit to consider as investors wait for the Tesla news is that the Saudi sovereign wealth fund invested $3.5B in Uber (UBER) back in 2016 for a stake of around 5%.

2:55 p.m. - Bloomberg Intelligence reports that Tesla's 5.3% notes due in 2025 have a 101% change of control covenant. The notes are trading up $0.0075 at $0.9225.

3:04 p.m. - Musk tweets that under a private Tesla scenario, investors could still buy shares through liquidity events every 6 months or so similar to the set up with SpaceX (SPACE), which has run up to a valuation of around $27B.

2:53 p.m. - The Nasdaq trading halt on Tesla is now at 45 minutes. There's no guarantee shares will resume trading today.

2:39 p.m. - At $420 per share, Tesla would be valued at $71.3B. That amount dwarfs the $53B market cap for General Motors (NYSE:GM) and $40B cap for Ford (NYSE:F).

2:33 p.m. - Circling back to Musk's Twitter replies: "My hope is *all* current investors remain with Tesla even if we’re private. Would create special purpose fund enabling anyone to stay with Tesla. Already do this with Fidelity’s SpaceX investment."

2:30 p.m. - Oppenheimer warns that a Tesla buyout from a foreign entity could draw attention from The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

2:26 p.m. - Ross Gerber of Gerber Kawasaki says the company has confirmed to him the information in the Musk tweets are accurate.

