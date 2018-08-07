Tesla trading again: Live updates here

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) shares were halted at 2:08 p.m. today following a series of tweets by Elon Musk on taking the company private. Live updates follow.

4:08 p.m. - Tesla closes with a 10.99% gain after trading as high as $387.46. Volume was 29.8M shares vs. average daily volume on Tesla of 8.71M shares. Several short sellers have gone on CNBC and Bloomberg TV to rail against the lack of clarity on how a go-private deal for Tesla would be financed.

3:48 p.m. - Musk tweets that the only reason the go-private deal is not certain is that it’s contingent on a shareholder vote. It's another indication that funding is in place for the deal at $420 per share.

3:46 p.m. - Tesla resumes trading up 12.82% to $385.07.

3:37 p.m. - Musk's letter also indicates that there is no plan to merge Tesla and SpaceX. Musk envisions keeping his stake in Tesla at around 20%.

3:36 p.m. - Tesla shares will begin trading again at 3:45 p.m. Hang on.

3:32 p.m. - Tesla posts a letter (read full letter) sent to employees. Musk says he's considering taking the company private at $420 per share, although a final decision hasn't been made. "I would like to structure this so that all shareholders have a choice. Either they can stay investors in a private Tesla or they can be bought out at $420 per share, which is a 20% premium over the stock price following our Q2 earnings call (which had already increased by 16%). My hope is for all shareholders to remain, but if they prefer to be bought out, then this would enable that to happen at a nice premium," writes Musk.

3:21 p.m. - CNBC reports that none of the Wall Street banks it contacted were aware of any transaction or had committed to funding a leveraged buyout of Tesla.

3:14 p.m. - An interesting tidbit to consider as investors wait for the Tesla news is that the Saudi sovereign wealth fund invested $3.5B in Uber (UBER) back in 2016 for a stake of around 5%.

2:55 p.m. - Bloomberg Intelligence reports that Tesla's 5.3% notes due in 2025 have a 101% change of control covenant. The notes are trading up $0.0075 at $0.9225.

3:04 p.m. - Musk tweets that under a private Tesla scenario, investors could still buy shares through liquidity events every 6 months or so similar to the set up with SpaceX (SPACE), which has run up to a valuation of around $27B.

2:53 p.m. - The Nasdaq trading halt on Tesla is now at 45 minutes. There's no guarantee shares will resume trading today.

2:39 p.m. - At $420 per share, Tesla would be valued at $71.3B. That amount dwarfs the $53B market cap for General Motors (NYSE:GM) and $40B cap for Ford (NYSE:F).

2:33 p.m. - Circling back to Musk's Twitter replies: "My hope is *all* current investors remain with Tesla even if we’re private. Would create special purpose fund enabling anyone to stay with Tesla. Already do this with Fidelity’s SpaceX investment."

2:30 p.m. - Oppenheimer warns that a Tesla buyout from a foreign entity could draw attention from The Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States.

2:26 p.m. - Ross Gerber of Gerber Kawasaki says the company has confirmed to him the information in the Musk tweets are accurate.

Previously: Tesla jumps on report of Saudi wealth fund stake (Aug. 7)

Previously: Tesla jumps again as Musk floats private offer on Twitter (Aug. 7)