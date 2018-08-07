U.S. grants Iran sanctions waiver for Azerbaijan natural gas pipeline

The Southern Gas Corridor receives a waiver from U.S. sanctions against Iran's energy customers, a win for the project designed to transport 10B cm/year of Caspian natural gas to Turkey and southern Europe while bypassing Russia.

BP (BP +1.5% ) was seeking a waiver for its development of Azerbaijan's offshore Shah Deniz fields, the source of the Southern Gas Corridor's natural gas; an Iranian firm holds a 10% share in Shah Deniz phase two, potentially triggering U.S. sanctions.

The U.S. waiver did not address BP's request for a waiver for its Rhum natural gas field in the North Sea, which shares ownership with the National Iranian Oil Company; BP's agreement last year to sell the field to Serica Energy was contingent on receiving a U.S. exemption from Iran sanctions.