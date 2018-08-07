Pareteum -8.1% after earnings spike

Pareteum (NYSEMKT:TEUM) usually moves higher after news of its frequent deal signings, but is off 8.1% today giving back some of yesterday's healthy gains following Q2 earnings.

Shares rose heavily yesterday morning and finished the day 5.1% higher after the company recorded its first quarterly profit.

Pareteum today announced an $8M, three-year agreement from a U.S. mobile marketing technology company. That deal is to use Pareteum's Global Software Defined Cloud in order to facilitate mobile services for advertisers, businesses and vendors.