Extraction Oil -13% as Macquarie downgrades on Colorado initiative risk

Extraction Oil & Gas (XOG -12.9% ) plunges after Macquarie downgrades shares to Neutral from Outperform with a $17 price target, trimmed from $19, citing increased risk from Colorado Initiative 97.

The initiative establishes a minimum setback of oil and gas wells to 2,500 ft. from the current 500 ft. for homes and 1,000 ft. for schools.

Macquarie Paul Grigel believes the initiative faces an uphill battle but recent changes in Colorado's population, high profile events, increased Democratic party support and a wild card national election raises uncertainty.