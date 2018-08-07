CEVA -19% on Q2 misses, lowered FY18 revenue guides

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) shares slide 19% on Q2 results that missed EPS and revenue estimates with revenue down 15% on the year.

The company lowers its FY18 annual royalty guidance to a decrease of 10% Y/Y due to lower 1H royalty revenue and continuing weakness with a Chinese handset baseband customer for the rest of the year.

CEVA also cites a lack of visibility in the royalty resumption timing for ZTE, which has resumed operations but could take a few months to rebuild the supply chain and full production.

FY18 revenue now expected at $80M compared to the $89.57M consensus estimate.

