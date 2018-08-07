Hi-Crush Partners downgraded on valuation at Piper Jaffray

Hi-Crush Partners (HCLP -1.9% ) is lower after Piper Jaffray downgrades shares to Neutral from Overweight on valuation following a 22% gain in the wake of its July distribution increase; the stock price target remains at $14.

HCLP deserves credit for its equity issuance with "impeccable timing" and bringing mines online at an opportune time, Jaffray says, and a downgrade could prove to be the wrong call if NWS sand demand does not fall as is expected in 2019-20.

The firm models for a decline in HCLP's last-mile solutions profit into 2020 but says the company may be able to restructure contracts to eventually normalize profits to a degree; if both of favorable scenarios play out, the upside case for HCLP shares would be materially higher.