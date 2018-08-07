EchoStar +5.2% after Hughes paces revenue beat

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is up 5.2% after it beat revenue expectations with its Q2 report, with healthy gains in its core Hughes segment.

Net income of $77.2M was swung by an investment gain of $65.4M.

Including that investment gain, EBITDA came to $285.8M.

The company had about 1.298M Hughes broadband subscribers as of quarter's end.

Revenue by segment: Hughes, $426.3M (up 17.5%); EchoStar Satellite Services, $95.4M (down 3%); corporate and other, $4.2M (up 7%).

Liquidity was $3.4B as of June 30.

