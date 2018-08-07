Intel unveiling plans to stave off AMD

Intel (INTC +0.8% ) will unveil its plans to stave off AMD (AMD +0.5% ) competition.

Data center chief Navin Shenoy says the company will reveal the plans to analysts tomorrow.

Reuters reports that the plan involves stitching together its CPUs with its memory chips and to tweak chips to become more competitive against Nvidia (NVDA +1.1% ) in AI.

Intel also plans to pair Optane, a new chip technology, with its processors next year.

Intel’s 10nm PC chips are delayed until late 2019 with server chips coming the following year. AMD’s 7nm chips will launch earlier next year.

Intel’s Q2 data center revenue came in at $5.5B compared to the $5.563B consensus.

