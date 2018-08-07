NuStar Energy +2% as Permian Basin sparks profit growth

NuStar Energy (NS +2.4% ) racks up solid gains after Q2 earnings triple from a year ago when still missing estimates but reporting an 11% Y/Y revenue increase, boosted by increased utilization of its pipeline and storage terminal network in the Permian Basin.

CEO Brad Barron sees the Permian as NS's biggest opportunity, as volumes shipped along its Permian network have jumped 140% at a time when crude oil production in the region has climbed 46%, and the company expects to finish the year moving 360K-380K bbl/day along the network.

"While there is some speculation that a potential pinch point will emerge in Permian takeaway capacity, we're confident about our ability to get our producers' barrels to market because we have solid shippers with firm commitments for at least 85 percent of their planned production," Barron said during today's earnings conference call.

NS also says Q2 distributable cash flow rose 36% Y/Y to $82.1M from $60.3M in the year-ago quarter, with a distribution coverage ratio for the quarter of 1.28x and 1.45x for H1 2018.