Small-cap and mid-cap indexes hit records, as S&P trails

S&P indexes tracking small- and mid-cap stocks are heading to record closes, while the S&P 500 requires a little more of a push to attain an all-time high.

The S&P Mid Cap 400 Index is up 0.39% in late trading and the S&P Small Cap 600 up 0.2% .

The S&P 500, meanwhile, is up 9.59 points to 2,859.99 and needs another 12.89 to surpass its record close of 2,872.87. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is even further behind--though up 145 points , it needs 969 more points to go to pass its Jan. 26 record of 26,616.71.

