QuinStreet tumbles despite broad earnings gains

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) is 11.1% lower despite Q2 earnings where it grew revenues by more than 36% with broad gains and saw net income more than double.

Adjusted net income was $6.9M, and adjusted EBITDA rose 70% to $10.3M (9% of revenue).

For the fiscal year, operating cash flow was $27M and free cash flow was $30.5M. It has $64.7M in cash, against no debt.

"We expect fiscal 2019 revenue to be up at least 10% year-over-year and full-year fiscal 2019 adjusted EBITDA margin to be approximately 10%,” says CEO Doug Valenti.

