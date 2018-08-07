Andeavor sees rising Q3 crude gathering volumes in Permian, Bakken

Andeavor (ANDV, ANDX) says it expects Q3 volumes for its crude oil gathering segment to average 300K-320K bbl/day, above Q2's 301K bbl/day average.

"Record volume growth in the Permian Basin and on our Bakken Connolly Gathering system was offset by the previously communicated and expected decreased demand on High Plains Pipeline in the Bakken" due to the Dakota Access pipeline, CEO Greg Goff said in today's earnings conference call.

While third party Bakken system volumes fell with the completion of direct connects to DAPL, "we continue to set new records in volumes that we gather at the wellhead," Goff said. "In general, barrels gathered at the wellhead generate 2x-4x more revenue and profit than barrels received from the High Plains Pipeline."

Goff also said ANDX added a sixth crude oil gathering project in the Delaware Basin of the Permian.