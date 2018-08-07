Wendy's posts mixed quarter

Wendy's (NYSE:WEN) reports comparable sales growth of 1.9% in Q2 to slide past the consensus estimate for a 1.6% gain.

The restaurant chain says systemwide sales were up 2.7% during the quarter and global sales rose 12.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 1.5% to $109.5M. Adjusted EBITDA margin fell 100 bps to 33.6% of sales.

Looking ahead, Wendy's expects North America same-restaurant sales growth of approximately 2.0% to 2.5% and adjusted EBITDA of approximately $420M to $430M. The company sees achieving its global restaurant target of 7,250 locations by 2020.

Shares of Wendy's are flat in AH trading.