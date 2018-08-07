Disney -2.5% after fiscal Q3 gains fall short

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) is down 2.5% after hours following a miss on top and bottom lines in its Q3 earnings despite solid gains in core segments and a strong quarter at the studio.

Operating income dropped in the biggest contributing sector, Media Networks, and revenues and operating profits slid in consumer products and interactive.

Excluding some items, EPS rose 18% to $1.87 but fell short of consensus for $1.95.

Net income rose 23%.

Cash from operations fell 10%, to $3.68B, and free cash flow fell 25%, to $2.46B.

Revenue by segment: Media Networks, $6.16B (up 5%); Parks and Resorts, $5.19B (up 6%); Studio Entertainment, $2.88B (up 20%); Consumer Products & Interactive Media, $1B (down 8%).

Operating income by segment: Media Networks, $1.82B (down 1%); Parks and Resorts, $1.34B (up 15%); Studio Entertainment, $708M (up 11%); Consumer Products and Interactive Media, $324M (down 10%).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

