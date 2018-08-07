Williams Cos. started with Buy rating at Stifel

Williams Cos. (NYSE:WMB) is initiated with a Buy rating and a $35 price target at Stifel, which says its structure should help it maintain a top tier distribution coverage, including a dividend growth in the mid-teens along with an investment grade balance sheet with a leverage below 5x through at least 2020.

Beyond the start of next decade, WMB stands to benefit from its largest Transco project which soon will be placed into service and provide investment opportunities well into the 2020s, Stifel says.

The firm says WMB trades at 13x 2019 EBITDA, which implies it has room to expand given a simplified business structure that should result in cash flow growth over the coming years.