3D Systems +10.5% on Q2 beats, upside revenue guides

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) gains 10.5% after reporting Q2 beats with revenue up 11% Y/Y. Upside Q3 guidance has revenue from $129M to $131M (consensus: $123.23M). Upside FY18 guidance has revenue from $520M to $526M (consensus: $510.61M).

The company says printer revenue grew 41% in the period, printer unit sales were up 37%, and healthcare solutions gained 26%.

Earnings call is scheduled for 4:30 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

Peers that can move on the news: Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS), Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB), ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE), Voxeljet (NYSE:VJET).

Previously: 3D Systems beats by $0.05, beats on revenue (Aug. 7)