Snap pops 10% after Q2 beat despite user drop

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is jumping in postmarket trading, up 10.2% , after it topped analyst expectations in Q2 earnings despite an unsurprising decline in active users.

Revenue jumped 44% and net loss narrowed by 20%, to $353.3M from $443.1M. Adjusted EBITDA improved to -$169M from -$194M.

in operating metrics, daily active users declined sequentially to 188M from 191M last quarter; the figure was up 8% Y/Y.

Average revenue per user was up 34% Y/Y to $1.40.

In video, 11 shows reached a monthly audience of more then 10M users, vs. seven shows in Q1.

For Q3, it's guiding to revenue of $265M-$290M (growth of 27-39% Y/Y, and with the midpoint below consensus for $298.5M) and EBITDA of -$185M to -$160M (vs. consensus for -$185M).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

