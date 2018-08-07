LendingClub adjusts year guidance for expenses, impairment

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) falls 1.5% in after-hours trading after issuing guidance for 2018 GAAP consolidated net loss of $124M-$109M, including $35.5M of expenses for legacy issues and $35.6M off goodwill impairment related to its patient and education finance unit.

That compares with a net loss of $70M-$55M it expected in its May 8th guidance, which didn't include those charges.

Year outlook for adjusted EBITDA and revenue remain the same.

Sees Q3 GAAP consolidated net loss of $15M-10M, total net revenue of $175M-$185M, and adjusted EBITDA of $18M-$23M.

Q2 adjusted EPS of 3 cents per share, beat consensus by a penny and compares with adjusted loss per share of 1 cent a year earlier.

Q2 originations were $2.82B vs. $2.31B in Q1 and $2.15B a year earlier.

Net revenue rose 27% Y/Y to $177.0M, exceeding the average estimate by $10.2M.

Adjusted EBITDA rose to $25.7M from $15.3M in Q1 and $4.5M in Q2 2017.

Shares are unchanged in after-hours trading.

Source: Press Release

