Applied Opto +15% after easy beat in Q2

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) has vaulted a Columbus-like 14.92% in postmarket trading after Q2 earnings that easily topped expectations despite Y/Y revenue declines.

Gross profit fell 36% to $33.9M on the lower revenues.

Meanwhile, with operating expenses 31% higher, operating income fell to $8.9M.

"We continue to focus on diversifying our customer base and in the quarter secured seven design wins, including one 100G win with a large datacenter operator in China,” said CEO Thompson Lin.

Revenue by segment: Datacenter, $69M (down 30.5%); CATV, $14.2M (down 1.5%); Telecom, $4.16M (up 35%); FTTH, $166,000; Other, $275,000.

It's guiding to Q3 revenues of $82M-$92M (vs. $90.6M consensus), gross margin of 40-41.5%, and EPS of $0.54-$0.75 (vs. $0.65 expected).

Conference call to come at 4:30 p.m. ET.

