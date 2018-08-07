CyberArk +2% on Q2 beats, upside guides; license revenue up 36%

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) gains 2% aftermarket on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with revenue up 35% Y/Y. Q3 guidance has revenue from $77.75M to $79.25M (consensus: $78.38M) and EPS from $0.25 to $0.28 (consensus: $0.30).

FY18 guidance has revenue from $320M to $324M (consensus: $318M) and EPS from $1.43 to $1.50 (consensus: $1.35).

Q2 License revenue was up 36% Y/Y to $41.1M. Maintenance and professional services revenue was up 35% to $36.6M.

Cash flow from operations gained 90% Y/Y to $56.2M. Deferred revenue totaled $129.6M, up 56%. The company ended the quarter with $377.5M in cash and equivalents.

Customer boost: CyberArk signed nearly 200 new “logos” to bring the total number of customers to over 4,000.

Earnings call is scheduled for 5 PM Eastern with a webcast available here.

Press release.

