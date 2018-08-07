Albemarle +3% after beating Q2 earnings estimate, raising guidance

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) +3.1% after-hours as it posts solid beats for Q2 earnings and revenues and raises full-year earnings above analyst consensus.

ALB says Q2 lithium net sales rose 30% Y/Y to $317M from year-ago quarter sales of $244M, primarily due to favorable pricing impacts, increased sales volumes and $7.7M of favorable currency exchange impacts; adjusted EBITDA for the lithium business was $141.6M, up 22.9% Y/Y.

Cash from operations totaled $224M for H1 vs. negative $55M in the year-ago period, primarily due to changes in working capital, including the payment of $255M in taxes related to the sale of the Chemetall Surface Treatment business in 2017, as well as increased earnings in each of the company's segments.

ALB raises FY 2018 guidance for EPS of $5.30-$5.50 from its previous outlook of $5.10-$5.40 and above $5.26 analyst consensus estimate, and revenues of $3.3B-$3.5B from $3.2B-$3.4B previously and $3.32B consensus.