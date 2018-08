Jazz Pharma Q2 top line up 27%; earnings off 13%; EPS guidance lowered; shares down 4% after hours

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Q2 results ($M): Revenues: 500.5 (+26.9%); Product sales: 496.1 (+27.3%).

Net income: 92.3 (-12.6%); non-GAAP net income: 214.6 (+36.3%); EPS: 1.50 (-12.8%); non-GAAP EPS: 3.49 (+36.3%).

Xyrem sales up 19% to $356M.

Purchased a priority review voucher from Spark Therapeutics for $110M.

2018 guidance: Revenues: $1.880B - 1.930B from $1.860B - 1.930B; product sales: $1.865B - 1.910B from $1,845B - 1.910B; Xyrem sales: $1.350B - 1.380B from $1.310B - 1.340B; EPS: $5.70- 6.90 from $7.15 - 8.45; non-GAAP EPS: $12.75 - 13.25 from $12.65 - 13.25.