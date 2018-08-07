Two Harbors +3.6% after Q2 core EPS beat

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) +3.6% in after-hours trading as Q2 core earnings of 53c cents per share beat consensus estimate by 6 cents.

Core earnings includes dollar roll income of $16.5M or 9 cents per share.

Book value of $15.69 per common share represents 3.4% total quarterly return on book value.

After quarter end, completed acquisition of CYS Investments on July 31, boosting Two Harbors' total capital to about $4.8B.

On a core earnings, including dollar roll income basis, the company recognized an annualized return on average common equity of 13.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2018, compared with 11.8% for the quarter ended March 31, 2018.

