Match +8.9% on Q2 beats, raised FY guide on Tinder subscriber growth

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) gains 8.9% on Q2 results that beat estimates with revenue up 36% Y/Y.

Tinder Average Subscribers were 3.8M, up 1.7M Y/Y and 299K sequentially, above the 200K to 250K Q/Q growth from the prior guidance. Average Subscribers were up 27% to 7.7M and ARPU grew 8% to $0.57.

Key financials: Operating income was up 81% on the year to $150.2M. Net earnings attributable to shareholders were $132.5M (+158%). Adjusted EBITDA was up 60% Y/Y to $176M versus the $160M to $165M guidance. YTD operating cash flow totaled $243.5M (+59%) and YTD FCF was $228.7M (+65%). Cash and equivalents were $310M at the end of the quarter and long-term debt totaled $1.3B.

Q3 and FY18 guidance: Upside Q3 sees revenue of $430M to $440M (consensus: $425.99M) and EBITDA of $160M to $165M. Raised in-line FY18 guidance has revenue of $1.68B to $1.72B (consensus: $1.68B; was: $1.6B to $1.7B) and EBITDA of $625M to $650M (was: $600M to $650M).

Earnings call is scheduled for 8:30 AM Eastern tomorrow morning with a webcast available here.

