U.S. crude supply fell 6M barrels last week, API says

The American Petroleum Institute reportedly shows a draw of 6M barrels of oil for the week ended Aug. 3, vs. a build of 5.6M barrels in the previous week.

Gasoline reportedly shows a build of 3.1M barrels and distillates show a build of 1.8M barrels.

The Cushing, Okla., hub reportedly shows a draw of 576K barrels.

Nymex September WTI recently was at $69.09/bbl in electronic trading, little changed from today's $69.17 settlement price.

