More on UMH Properties slips in after-hours trading as Q2 misses consensus

UMH Properties (NYSEMKT:UMH) Q2 normalized FFO of $6.68M, or 18 cents per share, rose from $5.51M, or 17 cents a year ago; per-share amount missed consensus by 2 cents.

Community net operating income rose by 15.6% Y/Y.

Same-property NOI up 9.2% Y/Y; same-property occupancy increased by 100 basis points to 83.3%.

Weighted average interest rate on total debt reduced to 4.1% from 4.2%.

Total income rose to $32.1M from $28.8M.

