Hortonworks +12.5% on Q2 beats, upside revenue guides

Hortonworks (NASDAQ:HDP) gains 12.5% on Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with a 40% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside Q3 guidance sees revenue of $87M (consensus: $82.94M) and non-GAAP operating margin from -14% to -10%.

Upside FY18 guide has revenue of $338M to $343M (consensus: $330.37M) and operating margin of -16% to -10%.

Q2 Non-GAAP gross margin was 76%, up 6 percentage points on the year. Operating margin was -12% compared to the -44% in last year’s quarter.

Total contract liabilities (short-term and long-term deferred revenue plus other contract liabilities) totaled $259.1M.

Cash and investments were $86M at the end of the period. Operating cash flow was -$2M compared to the -$11.7M last year.

