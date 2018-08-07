More on BofI Holding fiscal Q4: Non-interest expense rises

BofI Holding (NASDAQ:BOFI) fiscal Q4 EPS of 58 cents misses consensus by 3 cents and compares with 50 cents in the year-ago quarter.

Shares -0.2% in after-hours trading.

Q4 net interest income increased 11% to $87.0M from $78.5M Y/Y.

“Non-interest expense for the quarter was elevated due to expenses related to Epiq, expenses related to RSUs, deal-related expenses, and investments in rebranding, technology, and personnel,” said Andy Micheletti, executive vice president and CFO.

Non-interest expense increased $13.7M to $49.7M from $36.0M a year ago.

Total assets reached $9.54B, up 14% Y/Y.

Net interest margin was 3.71%; excluding average excess cash balances associated with short-term H&R Block products, the net interest margin was 3.80%

Book value per share rose to $15.24 from $13.05 on June 30, 2017.

Return on average common stockholders' equity 15.67% vs. 15.89% a year earlier.

Source: Press Release

