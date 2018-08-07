Pioneer Natural Resources slips as costs, hedging losses climb

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) -1.4% after-hours as the Permian producer misses Q2 earnings expectations, as costs rose 83% Y/Y to $2.03B and hedging losses totaled $358M.

PXD says Q2 sales volumes rose 26% Y/Y to 328K boe/day, with oil sales of 185K bbl/day, natural gas liquids sales of 64K bbl/day and natural gas sales of 466M cf/day.

Q2 production in the Permian Basin totaled 280K boe/day at production costs of $10.50/boe, and forecasts Q3 Permian production growth of 19%-24% Y/Y to 278K-288K boe/day, with production costs averaging $9.50-$11.50/boe.

PXD delivered ~165K bbl/day under firm pipeline commitments to the Gulf Coast during Q2, with 103K bbl/day exported, and expects Q3 export volumes to come in higher compared than Q2 as its export capacity increases; firm pipeline contracts insulate PXD from the widening of the Midland/Cushing oil price differential by moving 90%-plus of the company’s forecast oil production to the Gulf Coast, where it receives Brent-related pricing.

PXD says its Q2 average realized price was $61.20/bbl for oil, $28.83/bbl for NGLs $1.97/Mcf for gas.

The company raises its capex forecast to $3.3B-$3.4B from its prior estimate of $2.9B.