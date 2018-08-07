Maxar responds to short report that sank stock

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) has responded to a short report that knocked its stock for a loop today.

Shares closed down 13.4% after SA contributor Spruce Point Capital Management wrote about a potential 100% downside risk.

That report "contains a number of inaccurate claims and misleading statements," Maxar says in a statement. "Maxar believes it is a direct attempt by a short-seller to profit, at the expense of Maxar shareholders, by manipulating Maxar’s stock price."

"Maxar continues to execute against its strategy, and recently reaffirmed its full year 2018 guidance for revenue and cash flow from operations, while increasing its full-year adjusted EPS outlook," it says.