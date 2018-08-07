TPG Re Finance dips after 7M-share stock offering launches

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) dips 2.5% in after-hours trading after starting a public offering of 7M shares of common stock

Expects greenshoe option for additional 1.05M shares.

The company plans to use proceeds to originate or acquire loans secured by institutional quality commercial properties, primarily first mortgage loans, and other investments involving commercial real estate that are consistent with the its investment strategy

Citigroup and Goldman Sachs are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

