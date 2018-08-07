Alarm.com +9% on Q2 beats, SaaS and licenses growth, upside FY guide

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) gains 9% on Q2 results that beat estimates with 22% Y/Y revenue growth. Upside FY18 guidance has revenue of $388M to $390M (consensus: $382.87M) and EPS of $1.19 to $1.20 (consensus: $1.15). SaaS and license revenue expected from $286M to $286.5M.

Q2 SaaS and license revenue increased 20% on the year to $71M. Software licenses accounted for $10M compared to $8.5M last year.

Cash flow from operations were $11.7M and cash and equivalents totaled $106M.

