AT&T takes full ownership of Otter Media JV

AT&T (NYSE:T) has taken full ownership of Otter Media, buying out joint venture partner The Chernin Group.

That gives it full control of an advertising- and video content-focused unit that got callouts as a key piece of its strategy amid the Time Warner acquisition.

Otter will be a part of AT&T's WarnerMedia unit; CEO Tony Goncalves will continue to run it and report to WarnerMedia chief John Stankey.

Otter Media has a global audience of more than 93M unique monthly consumers, and is tracking toward 75B video views this year.