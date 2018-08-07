Stocks score more gains; S&P record territory in sight

Stocks rose for the fourth straight day, with the S&P 500 closing just 0.5% shy of its all-time high of 2,872.87 set on Jan. 26.

Strong earnings reports and positive economic data have supported stocks in the face of looming trade concerns, as “investors are waking up to the strength of the U.S. economy and just how well economic fundamentals are doing,” according to Mike Loewengart, VP of investment strategy at E*Trade.

Today's gains were broad-based, with seven of 11 sectors finishing higher and led by energy (+0.7%) and industrials (+0.7%), while consumer staples (-0.6%) was the weakest performer.

Tesla provided the highlight of an otherwise quiet session after CEO Elon Musk tweeted that he is considering taking the company private for $420/share and has secured funding to do so; shares closed +11%, hitting an 11-month high.

U.S. Treasury prices tumbled, sending yields higher across the curve, with the benchmark 10-year yield adding 3 bps to 2.97%.

Elsewhere, U.S. September WTI crude oil settled +0.2% at $69.17/bbl, and the CBOE Volatility Index slid 3.1% to 10.92, its lowest level since January.