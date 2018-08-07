Uber creating standalone business from Uber Freight

Uber (UBER) will make its long-haul trucking business Uber Freight a standalone entity and will double the investments into the unit.

Lior Ron will head the new unit. Ron was a co-founder of self-driving truck company Otto and had left Uber in March. The terms of Ron’s return included giving Uber Freight more flexibility to make acquisitions or investments.

Other Otter employees will receive an equity stake in Uber Freight.

The move comes ahead of Uber’s IPO next year.