Host Hotels boosts year forecast

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) increases its year adjusted FFO per share forecast to $1.71-$1.76 from its prior forecast of $1.67-$1.73.

Now sees adjusted EBITDAre $1.525B-$1.565B, up from $1.505B-$1.545B.

Q2 adjusted FFO of 54 cents beat consensus by 3 cents and compares with 49 cents a year earlier.

Q2 adjusted EBITDAre of $476M rose 6.7% from a year ago.

Total revenue increased 5.3% to $1.52B from $1.44B Y/Y; current quarter beats consensus by $40M.

Comparable hotel revenue rose 3.7% to $1.36B from $1.31B.

Domestic properties revPAR rose 2.5%, while international properties revPAR (in constant U.S. dollars) rose 14.0%.

