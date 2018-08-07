Carbon Black -2.3% despite Q2 beats, upside Q3 and FY guidance

Carbon Black (NASDAQ:CBLK) drops 2.3% after Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates with revenue up 32% on the year. Shares had closed up 4.1% today to $25.61.

Upside Q3 guidance has revenue from $52.3M to $52.8M (consensus: $51.53M) and EPS from -$0.26 to -$0.25 (consensus: -$0.26).

Upside FY18 guidance has revenue from $206.3M to $207.3M (consensus: $204M) and EPS from -$1.28 to -$1.26 (consensus: -$1.33).

